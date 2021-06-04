Russia gathers thousands for economic forum despite pandemic

SAINT PETERSBURG, Jun 3: A flagship economic forum has returned to Saint Petersburg, with Russia aiming to signal it has moved beyond the coronavirus pandemic and is open for business despite political tensions.

The Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), often dubbed the Russian Davos, officially starts on Thursday and is the country's main showcase for investors, attracting political and business leaders from around the world.

It has been hosted every year since 1997 -- cancelled only in 2020 due to the pandemic -- in the hometown of President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to speak at the forum in person on Friday.

"The forum is very important for the image of the city, the restoration of the economy's growth and the revival of tourism," Saint Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov told the RIA Novosti news agency.

The scale of the forum will be smaller than previous years, with the number of participants capped at 5,000. In comparison, the 2019 SPIEF was attended by over 19,000 people from 145 countries, according to organisers.

At the forum previously attended by leaders of China, France and India, Putin will be joined via videolink by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, which has sent one of the biggest delegations this year.

The reduced attendance also comes after a turbulent year for Russian diplomacy, as relations with the West -- which have been deteriorating since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 -- reached a new low following the poisoning and imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

But Russian officials now say that "bad politics should not be allowed to interfere with good business", said Chris Weafer, analyst and founder of Macro-Advisory consultancy firm.

According to Weafer, one of the messages at this year's SPIEF is that "Russia has turned a corner and has learned from the last seven years" characterised by low oil prices and sanctions.

The forum comes almost a year after Russia lifted its strict lockdown that was imposed last spring when the coronavirus swept across the country.

Since late summer most virus restrictions have been lifted with authorities opting to protect the economy and pin hopes on Russia's Sputnik V jab that was registered in August.

The country still continues to record an average of 9,000 new infections every day.

To ensure virus safety at the forum, all participants this year are required to test negative for the coronavirus before they enter the site. Inside, masks are required at all times.

Julius Bakazarov, a 19-year-old forum volunteer, told AFP that participants "never ignore requests" to wear masks or observe other measures.

But the reality is different, with few people wearing face coverings, handshakes among participants and large crowds gathering at the forum venues, an AFP journalist reported.

Saint Petersburg, Russia's second largest city, has struggled to contain the spread of the virus, especially after a boom in domestic tourism made the former capital a popular travel destination.

Just days after the forum, the city will also host several matches of the postponed Euro 2020 football tournament that will bring together thousands of fans, both from Russia and abroad.

SPIEF volunteer Yekaterina Bolkhovskaya, who lives in Saint Petersburg, said holding an event such as the economic forum can only have a "positive effect".

"This will remind people that if they want to participate in big events then they need to... observe the rules of personal hygiene and safety," the 19-year-old said.

It's been a trend to be trendy according to the season. Every season has it own character, and so the fashion-savvy people believe fashion should be as per the character of the season. The fashion house also set the trend to draw the attention of the people about the fashion for each season. But obviously it's not easier to pick what fashion would suit you according to the season. And it is extremely tougher to choose your desirable and fashionable dress in summer season, specially in Bangladesh. Because here we experience summer and rainy season at the same time. Currently the situation that we are going through is what we can term as summer and rainy season at the same time.

So in Bangladesh's perspective, one has no other alternative to be extremely careful in choosing the wardrobe in this time. It is important to be trendy alongside picking the best dress that matches your personality in this season.

The weather may be gloomy, but your outfit doesn't need to be the same! The weather may force you to experience scorching heat and you have to be careful about it also. You may experience rain one day and the other day, you will feel summer heat.

Play around with some fun and bright colours during this weather! There may not be sunshine out in the open, or there may be humidity. You have to choose something that is comfortable as well as trendy. There is possibility that your cloths get dirty due to the rain which could make the street muggy.

Male could easily escape with just t-shirt and three-quarter pant, which would help them to counter both summer and rainy weather. These wardrobes are both fashionable and trendy if you can select as per you personality.

For women it is good to say goodbye to the whites and lights of summers, and welcome brighter shades such as neons and oranges in your wardrobe. Colors like sun yellow, pink and blue look cool during rains. —AFP









