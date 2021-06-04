Video
Oil steady after sharp rise on improved demand picture

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

June 3: US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.12%, at $68.91. Prices rose as high as $69.40, the strongest since October 2018, after gaining 1.5% in the previous session.
The consensus among market forecasters, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies within the wider OPEC+ group of producers, is that oil demand will exceed supply in the second half of 2021.
OPEC+ data shows that by the end of the year oil demand will be 99.8 million barrels per day (bpd) versus supply of 97.5 million bpd.
This rebalancing will be led by resurgent demand in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, as well as in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, and the UK as it emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns.
"The US driving season is a period that sees higher than normal fuel consumption. UK traffic is now sitting above pre-pandemic levels," CBA commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. "We continue to see the oil demand recovery led by the US, Europe and China."
US crude oil inventories fell by more than 5 million barrels last week, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.
OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday to continue with plans to ease supply curbs through July.
The OPEC+ meeting lasted 20 minutes, the quickest in the grouping's history, suggesting strong compliance among members and the conviction that demand will recover once the COVID-19 pandemic shows sign of abating.
A slowdown in talks between the United States and Iran over the latter's nuclear program has also reduced expectations for a return of Iranian oil supplies to the market this year.
The European Union envoy coordinating the discussions said he believed a deal would be struck at the next round of talks starting next week, though other diplomats cautioned that difficulties remain.    —Reuters


