Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:30 PM
Airbus flies in oxygen plants, ventilators, mobile ICUs to Delhi

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Jun 3: Airbus has flown in its second tranche of Covid aid to India, with an A350-900 prototype landing in Delhi on Wednesday with 30 ventilators and 250 concentrators from the European aerospace major's HQ in Toulouse, France. The remaining part of this tranche - 2 oxygen generator plants, 100 BPAP breathing machines and four ICUs-on-wheels- will be procured and delivered locally.
Airbus had earlier during the catastrophic Covid wave in India "contributed with funds to a consolidated response coordinated by the French embassy in India, which included the delivery of eight large oxygen generators, ventilators, electric syringe pumps, anti-bacterial filters and patient circuits as part of a 28-tonne consignment."
Rémi Maillard, president and MD of Airbus India and South Asia, said: "Airbus stands behind India in solidarity and service. Our focus is to support not only our employees, customers, and partners but also as many people of India as we can. This is our common fight against the virus and we at Airbus are committed to doing our best to help in these challenging times for India and the world. The crisis is still unfolding. Its fallout will have to be managed over the coming many months. Our Indian NGO partners are already evaluating the knock-on impact of the crisis on livelihoods and children's education. Airbus will expand support to them to meet the additional challenges."
Airbus says it is working with the Indian government and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), the nodal agency for handling of international aid, to ensure the smooth deployment of the materials. Additionally, the Airbus Foundation is in touch with international and Indian NGO partners to support any need for transportation of relief materials from Europe. Airbus Foundation has also secured helicopter flight hours to move aid within India, it says.    —TNN


