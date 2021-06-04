Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bata shoemaker suffers huge losses in Covid-hit market

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Business Correspondent

Bata Shoe maker suffered the worst business losses in corona hit domestic market last year. The situation is not much better this year either. Covid-19 has plunged Bata Shoe Ltd into its worst ever losses since the company entered Bangladesh market before independence.
The business of one of the leading footwear companies of the country dipped as     it missed business in two Eid festivals, Puja, Pahela Baishakh, and other festivities when the firm usually records 30 percent of its annual sales.
It suffered the setback from the lockdown last year and this year too when buyers mostly remained locked indoor and Bata sales centres looked almost empty several months together. .
Bdnews24.com adds: In 2020, Bata's annual loss rolled past Tk 1.32 billion, or Tk 96.94 percent per share. Its share price was however unchanged at floor price of Tk 693.2 on Wednesday when it published the latest financial statement.
"Bata Shoe has never done so bad since the beginning of its operation in Bangladesh. Sales rose every year," said Bata's head of marketing Iftekhar Mallick while releasing  the statement.
Its revenue fell by 41 percent in 2020, the highest year-on-year drop, according to company secretary Hashim Reza. He hopes the company will bounce back from the losses if the coronavirus situation does not worsen.
Despite the loss, the popular shoemaker has not disheartened investors. Listed in the leather sector in the stock market, it has announced 25 percent cash dividend for shareholders for the year 2020.  It gave 125 percent dividends in 2019.
Although infections dropped in the opening months of 2021, the losses continued. Bata posted Tk 3.58 loss per share in the first quarter of the year.
In the same period last year, just before the pandemic hit Bangladesh, its earnings per share were Tk 2.7.
At the end of 2020, its net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk 267.94. The company posted Tk 364.65 NAV per share in 2019.
The plunge in sales due to COVID-19 outbreak, however, hampered its cash-generating cycle negatively on the net operating cash flow per share, which dropped to Tk 2.26 from Tk 68.66 in 2019.
Out of its 13.68 million shares, directors own 70 percent, institutional investors 19.41 percent, foreigners 0.181 percent and general investors 8.78 percent.
With Tk9.48 billion market capital and Tk 136.8 million paid-up capital, Bata's reserves stand near Tk 4.8 billion, the statement said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank promotes Mainul Kabir as a DMD
Bank Asia gets Innovation Award
PBL re-elects Monzurur Rahman as chairman
Brazil econ returns to pre-pandemic level with strong Q1
UK to see eye-popping growth after services PMI hits 24-year high
European air lobbies fear summer chaos at airports
US-Bangla resumes Muscat-Dhaka flights from tomorrow
Sabnam Faria becomes Evaly's head of communications


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six ‘gamblers’ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft