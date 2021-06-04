Bata shoemaker suffers huge losses in Covid-hit market

Bata Shoe maker suffered the worst business losses in corona hit domestic market last year. The situation is not much better this year either. Covid-19 has plunged Bata Shoe Ltd into its worst ever losses since the company entered Bangladesh market before independence.

The business of one of the leading footwear companies of the country dipped as it missed business in two Eid festivals, Puja, Pahela Baishakh, and other festivities when the firm usually records 30 percent of its annual sales.

It suffered the setback from the lockdown last year and this year too when buyers mostly remained locked indoor and Bata sales centres looked almost empty several months together. .

Bdnews24.com adds: In 2020, Bata's annual loss rolled past Tk 1.32 billion, or Tk 96.94 percent per share. Its share price was however unchanged at floor price of Tk 693.2 on Wednesday when it published the latest financial statement.

"Bata Shoe has never done so bad since the beginning of its operation in Bangladesh. Sales rose every year," said Bata's head of marketing Iftekhar Mallick while releasing the statement.

Its revenue fell by 41 percent in 2020, the highest year-on-year drop, according to company secretary Hashim Reza. He hopes the company will bounce back from the losses if the coronavirus situation does not worsen.

Despite the loss, the popular shoemaker has not disheartened investors. Listed in the leather sector in the stock market, it has announced 25 percent cash dividend for shareholders for the year 2020. It gave 125 percent dividends in 2019.

Although infections dropped in the opening months of 2021, the losses continued. Bata posted Tk 3.58 loss per share in the first quarter of the year.

In the same period last year, just before the pandemic hit Bangladesh, its earnings per share were Tk 2.7.

At the end of 2020, its net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk 267.94. The company posted Tk 364.65 NAV per share in 2019.

The plunge in sales due to COVID-19 outbreak, however, hampered its cash-generating cycle negatively on the net operating cash flow per share, which dropped to Tk 2.26 from Tk 68.66 in 2019.

Out of its 13.68 million shares, directors own 70 percent, institutional investors 19.41 percent, foreigners 0.181 percent and general investors 8.78 percent.

With Tk9.48 billion market capital and Tk 136.8 million paid-up capital, Bata's reserves stand near Tk 4.8 billion, the statement said.











