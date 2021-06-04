

Export earnings rose by 13.64pc to $35.18b in July May

In the month of May, the export earnings rose by hundred percent to $3.11 billion compared to the same month last year as garment shipment rebounded appreciably amid the pandemic.

In May last year, the export earning was $1.46 billion, the second lowest single month earnings in more than a decade because in the wake of pandemic outbreak.

In the first 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year, Bangladesh earned $28.57 billion from garment export, registering an 11.1 percent year-on-year growth, according to data availed from the Export Promotion Bureau on Thursday.

Of the total earnings from garment sector, which generally contributes 84 per cent to the country's annual exports, around $15.36 billion came from knitwear shipment and some $13.19 billion from woven, registering 20.55 per cent and 1.80 per cent year-on-year growth respectively.

During the period jute and jute goods exports grew by 33.23 per cent to $1.08 billion, leather and leather goods by 14.43 per cent to $846.08 million.

Frozen food and live fish export grew by 0.98 per cent year-on-year to $430 million, agricultural products rose by 16.13 per cent to $905.99 million and pharmaceuticals export grew by 18.99 per cent to $145.44 million.







