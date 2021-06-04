4,510 Bangladeshis migrated to Europe illegally in 2020: IOM

Some 4,510 Bangladeshis migrated to European countries illegally in 2020 , according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The Bangladeshi nationals entered through Italy, Malta, Spain, or Greece.

The highest share of Bangladeshi nationals, which remains 92 percent of the total arrivals by land and by sea, was registered in Italy, said the data from the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Europe,

Additionally, 8,844 Bangladeshi nationals were tracked while transiting through the western Balkan countries during the same year.

According to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training of Bangladesh's Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, only 21 registered Bangladeshis migrated to the United Kingdom in 2020.

According to the International Migrants Stock 2020 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), a total of 456,516 Bangladeshi nationals resided in Europe in 2020. Sixty percent of them are male.

















