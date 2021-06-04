Video
BD improves in the Ease of Doing Business Index: FinMin

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's position in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index has improved to 168th from 176th in 2020 and the country has been included in the top 20 countries that have undertaken massive reform activities to improve the status.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said while announcing Tk 6,03,681 crore annual budget for the financial year 2021-22 at the national parliament on Wednesday.
The World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index is used to indicate how well the business environment of a country performs.
The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is working to improve further Bangladesh's position in the index within double digits, i.e. below 100. To this end, BIDA has set up a specialised team to accelerate implementation of various reform activities, he said.
The One Stop Service (OSS) portal system has been in place since 2019 to provide all investment related services from a single platform. Services of various companies related to investment are being added to the portal in phases.
A total of 42 services of 12 companies are being provided online in the current financial year with the target of providing 154 investment services of 35 companies through OSS portal.
The remaining services will be added to the portal in the next financial year. Although the Ease of Doing Business Index of 2020 is yet to be released, it is expected that Bangladesh's position will improve significantly, the Finance Minister said.


