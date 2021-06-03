Video
Bhashanchar better than Coxâ€™s Bazar camps: UNHCR

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Diplomatic Correspondent

Visiting UNHCR high officials on Wednesday said Bhashan Char is much better for the Rohingya refugees than Cox's Bazar camps.
They made the remark at a press conference on Wednesday after the end of their two-day visit and tour to Bhashan Char.
Visiting UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Gillian Triggs said the UNHCR is mandated to work with the government to help the refugees wherever they are.
"We are with the government… we always worked with the government … we are in the Cox's Bazar… we will continue to be present at various places around the country (Bangladesh)     where we will work with the government to ensure assisting the refuges," he said.
During the press conference the UNHCR high officials acknowledged that facilities in Bhashan Char for the Rohingyas are much better than that in Cox's Bazar camps.
A two-member team from the UNHCR Headquarters in Geneva comprising Triggs and the Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees (Protection) Rouf Mazou talked to media after visiting Bhasan Char and holding a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at State Guest House Padma in the capital.
"Bhashan Char (Rohingya camps) is much better (than Cox's Bazar camps)," said UN Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees (Protection) Rouf Mazou.
Mazou said discussions are taking place between the Bangladesh government and the UNHCR on when the UN bodies are going to begin operations in Bhashan Char.


