SC upholds HC verdict quashing proceedings against Falu

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a High Court verdict that quashed the proceedings against BNP leader Mosaddek Ali Falu in a relief scam case filed during the rule of army-led caretaker government in 2007.

A six-member virtual full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain dismissed an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the High Court verdict.

Senior lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain appeared for Mosaddek Ali Falu while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan argued for ACC during the virtual hearing on the appeal.

The relief scam case was filed on March 2 in 2007 with Tejgaon Industrial Police Station against Mosaddek Ali Falu and nine others on charge of misappropriating government's relief materials.

Falu's lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain told the court that the case was filed against his client by the army-led caretaker regime in 2007 as part of harassing politicians during the period.

A Dhaka court framed charges against Falu and others in the case.





