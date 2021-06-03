Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students

Dhaka University has decided to take examinations in person from July 1 under the condition that the residential halls will remain closed. However, the decision does not quench anyone's thirst fully and it creates a mixed reaction among the teachers and students.

In addition, if the corona situation does not improve and remain unchanged, the examinations will be held online according to the previous decision.

Besides, all the postponed Honours and Masters tests will be held with student's physical presence from June 15.

There are two possible ways to take the examinations. These are in person or virtually. The teachers and students are divided into five groups over these methods.

The authority wants to take exams physically keeping halls shut, second group favours to take exams keeping the halls open, the third group recommends virtually live exam, while the fourth group is for exams through assignments and the last group wants exams to be held no matter what the method applied.

Some students think that the university administration is dividing the students following a 'divide and rule' policy. Saleh Uddin Sifat, a second-year student of Law Department, said, "Since Hafizur's untimely death, we have seen most of the student's organizations demanded reopening of the university and the halls immediately. But the administration is trying hard to thwart the movement by dividing the students by announcing one bizarre and irrational decision after another. The administration will take the test in person but the halls will remain closed,"

"Will the students take examinations staying at the VC's residence? They could not formulate the roadmap for taking the final exams online as well. The authority has resorted to 'divide and rule' policy to put the student face to face over their demands," Sifat added.

VC, Pro-VC are also divided over physical examination method.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the examinations will be held in person keeping all dormitories shut. Almost all students rejected this decision as sitting for the exams staying outside the campus will be tough for them.

On the other hand, Pro-VC Prof Samad wants the examinations to be held keeping the halls open after the administering two doses of Coronavirus vaccine to the students.

Prof Samad told the Daily Observer, "The decision made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to open universities and halls after the confirmation of two doses of the vaccine will be beneficial for the students and for the country, because, 40 to 45 per cent of the students could not attend online classes due to many obstacles."

"Even if all the decisions have been taken on papers, the reality is different. As per the decision of the Prime Minister, it will be beneficial to ensure two doses of vaccine and bring the students to the classrooms for examinations." he added.

Although, most of the students expressed satisfaction with Prof Samad's statement, a group of teachers and students expressed concern saying as this is a lengthy process, it will take a long time.

However, the examinations will be held online from July 1, if the corona situation does not improve.

In accordance with the decision of the meeting, the Deans of faculties and the Directors of institutes were asked to formulate a guideline for taking online examinations by determining the type of examinations and questions of their academic genres. They had to send these guidelines to Pro VC (academic) ASM Maksud Kamal within two weeks.

The date of submission had expired on May 20. However, no faculty or institute has made any tangible progress on the issue till date.

Pro-VC told this correspondent that the faculties and departments were asked to discuss the online examination method with the students. But, no one contacted the students and did not seek opinion of the examinees on their problems and prospects of taking a virtual live examination.

Sources said Faculty of Arts recommended virtually live examinations. But the students resented the recommendation.

On the other hand, students preferred assignment system to direct online examination.

Saheeh Shafi, a third-year student of English Department and class representative of his batch said, "The university has decided to take exams live online. But on the one hand, it is risky for students to come to Dhaka as the Covid-19 infection rate is high in 35 districts of the country. Moreover it is almost impossible to arrange accommodation for the students during the exams because most of them are unable to bear the expenses in Dhaka. A large number of students will not be able to appear on online live exams due to several obstacles like, network instability in rural areas of the country, deficiency of data packages, slow internet connection, lack of digital devices and so on."

"So, assignment based tests is now a realistic solution. In-course/ Midterm examinations have already been taken in many departments through the system," he added.

There is a group of students who wants the examinations to be held through whatever method. They do not bother whether it is through online or offline. Specially, the Honours and Masters students demand to take their final tests immediately. Many of them claimed that they will soon get age-barred for jobs. "We have to prepare ourselves for competitive job examinations to be able to look after our families," one of them said.

Some students doubt if the university will at all reopen or any examinations be held before Eid-ul Adha.









