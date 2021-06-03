COP26 to help BD  having a ‘clean energy transition’

Visiting COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma pledged to help Bangladesh having a 'clean energy transition' without making any clear cut comment on finance.

"We can work together to make sure that it is not just the public finance but also private finance that is coming into Bangladesh," he told reporters on Wednesday in a joint media briefing at Foreign Service Academy.

To supplement, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said they are scaling down some of the coal power industries as part of reducing dependency on coal power.

"We planned to have around 40 percent renewable energy by 2041. We'll be looking for more renewable energy and we're asking for technology to support renewable energy," Momen said.

Appreciating Bangladesh's adaptation and resilience, Alok Sharma pledged to help Bangladesh having a 'clean energy transition'.

Responding to a question, Sharma said he discussed the coal power issue during his meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

He raised the issue not

just in Bangladesh but around the world, he said.

"We laid emphasis on alternative sources of energy - clean energy - to reduce dependency on coal power globally," Alok said.

Responding to a question on US$ 100 billion climate fund for developing countries, Sharma said the donor and developed countries need to step up noting that it is a matter of trust and it is very important they deliver on it.

Bangladesh is among the fast growing economies with significant renewable energy potential, said the UK government.

He appreciated Bangladesh's leadership in terms of adaptation and resilience saying they saw a very limited damage during recent cyclones due to Bangladesh's works done to that front.

Sharma expressed satisfaction over private sector's interest towards clean energy transition but they want long-term policy and clear regulations from all governments around the world

On the Sundarbans, he said they want to see further protection given to areas such as mangroves. "I am looking forward to the visit tomorrow (Thursday) there."

Dr Momen said they want to save the planet. "We're capable of doing it if there's strong partnership and collaboration."

During his engagements in Dhaka, Sharma discussed shared priorities with Bangladesh which remains a 'crucial' partner on the road to COP26.

He discussed the needs of countries most vulnerable to climate change, to ensure they are equipped to deal with its current and damaging effects ahead of COP26.

Ahead of his visit, Sharma said last week, the G7 made history with a major step forward towards consigning coal to history and moving to a decarbonised power system but tackling the climate crisis must be a global effort, which leaves no one behind.

"COP26 is our best chance of safeguarding our planet for our children, building a brighter future with greener jobs and cleaner air and keeping the 1.5C target alive," he said.







