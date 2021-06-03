Suspend MC College principal, hostel super: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to suspend Murari Chand (MC) College principal and hostel superintendent in seven days for their negligence and failure to save a woman from being gang raped on the campus in Sylhet on September 25 last year.

The court also asked the secretary of the law ministry and the vice chancellor and registrar of National University to initiate departmental proceedings against MC College Principal Saleh Ahmed and Superintendent Jiban Krishna Acharaya in accordance with law.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah issued the order while disposing of a suo muto rule issued last year over the gang-rape incident.

Lawyer Mohammad Misbah Uddin, who had brought the issue before the HC, was connected during the virtual hearing while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Rasel Chowdhury represented the state.

The HC bench on September 29 last year issued the suo-moto rule following reports published on national dailies on the gang rape on MC College campus.

The court had formed a three-member committee headed by Sylhet District and Sessions Judge Md Bazlur Rahman to conduct an inquiry into the rape incident on the MC College campus.

The committee submitted its 179-page probe report to the HC bench on October 20 last year, saying that there was negligence of two hostel superintendents, three guards for day and two night-guards.

Besides, the court asked the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to take appropriate legal steps against the principal and hostel superintendent of the MC College for their negligence and failure to save the innocent woman from being gang raped.

On September 25 in 2020, a young woman was gang raped allegedly by several BCL activists at MC College while visiting there with her husband.

The BCL men forcibly took the couple to the college hostel in Tilagarh area at around 8:30pm. They raped the woman, tying her husband.









