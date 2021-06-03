Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gang-Rape On Campus

Suspend MC College principal, hostel super: HC

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to suspend Murari Chand (MC) College principal and hostel superintendent in seven days for their negligence and failure to save a woman from being gang raped on the campus in Sylhet on September 25 last year.
The court also asked the secretary of the law ministry and the vice chancellor and registrar of National University to initiate departmental proceedings against MC College Principal Saleh Ahmed and Superintendent Jiban Krishna Acharaya in accordance with law.
The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah issued the order while disposing of a suo muto rule issued last year over the gang-rape incident.
Lawyer Mohammad Misbah Uddin, who had brought the issue before the HC, was connected during the virtual hearing while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Rasel Chowdhury represented the state.
The HC bench on September 29 last year issued the suo-moto rule following reports published on national dailies on the gang rape      on MC College campus.
The court had formed a three-member committee headed by Sylhet District and Sessions Judge Md Bazlur Rahman to conduct an inquiry into the rape incident on the MC College campus.
The committee submitted its 179-page probe report to the HC bench on October 20 last year, saying that there was negligence of two hostel superintendents, three guards for day and two night-guards.
Besides, the court asked the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to take appropriate legal steps against the principal and hostel superintendent of the MC College for their negligence and failure to save the innocent woman from being gang raped.
On September 25 in 2020, a young woman was gang raped allegedly by several BCL activists at MC College while visiting there with her husband.
The BCL men forcibly took the couple to the college hostel in Tilagarh area at around 8:30pm. They raped the woman, tying her husband.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhashanchar better than Cox’s Bazar camps: UNHCR
SC upholds HC verdict quashing proceedings against Falu
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
COP26 to help BD  having a ‘clean energy transition’
Suspend MC College principal, hostel super: HC
Refrain from making reckless comments on Khaleda: Fakhrul
Crimes in city climb due to corona crisis
Gallantry awards of 4 Bangabandhu killers cancelled


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft