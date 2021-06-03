Crimes in city climb due to corona crisis

Incidents of gruesome killings and muggings have gone up significantly in and around the capital and across the country during the ongoing pandemic period. The rise in such crimes lately has made the people panicky.

A mugger robbed Planning Minister MA Mannan of his i phone on Sunday evening. A case has been filed by his personal officer on Monday night in this regard with the Kafrul police. Selimuzzaman, Officer-in-Charge of Kafrul Police Station, told the Daily Observer, the phone is yet to be recovered.

In another incident Maulana Md Abdur Rahman, Imam of Dakshinkhan Sardar Para Mosque, and Asma, wife of the victim, killed Azharul in a pre-planned manner.

Abdur Rahman hacked Azharul to death and cut his body into six pieces and dumped it into the septic tank before Fajr prayers, said RAB Commander Moin.

Law enforcers recovered the mutilated and decomposed body of Azharul Islam from the septic tank of the mosque at Dakshinkhan in the city. Azhar had been missing since May 20.

In yet another incident, Moyna Miah's severed head was recovered on Monday afternoon from the Mohakhali area, hours after recovering two legs and two hands of the victim from a sack in front of Ena Bus counter at Mohakhali Bus Terminal.

Policemen and victims of mugging incidents said in most cases, mugging occurs in crowded places, like, terminals of various transportations, commercial areas, and the points where vehicles remain stuck up due to congestion, so that muggers can dodge the eyes of law-enforcers.

With the pandemic leaving many people without jobs, crime rates have gone up, according to sources. According to law enforcers, some people are getting involved in crimes, like murder, and people are especially growing more and more impatient over the repayment of debts.



According to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), there were 18 murders in the capital in April, compared to seven in March and 12 in February.

Meanwhile, 13 mugging incidents were reported in April, up from eight in the previous two months each.

In addition, in April, there were three incidents of riots, 37 rapes, 102 incidents of violence against women, 38 cases of child abuse, two abductions, 50 incidents of burglary, 32 car thefts and 62 other thefts.

However, the actual figure of mugging and hijacking will be more than the police records, and only a very few cases are recorded in police stations, sources said.

They said most of the victims are reluctant to go to the police stations fearing harassment. On many occasions, the police themselves discourage the victims to file complaints with them, added the sources.

Every day police record general diaries (GDs) for small incidents like snatching of mobile sets and small amount of cash due to pressure from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) headquarters.

Highly placed DB official, preferring anonymity, told the Daily Observer on Wednesday said the DMP authorities fielded several teams equipped with motorbikes to curb such crimes.



