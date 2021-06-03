Gallantry awards of 4 Bangabandhu killers cancelled

The Liberation War Affairs Ministry has decided to cancel the gallantry awards given to four convicted killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The four absconding killers are - Nur Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin Khan.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the Jatiya Muktijoddha

Council (Jamuka) under the ministry.

Following the recommendation of Jamuka, the ministry will issue a gazette in this regard within a couple of days.

While talking to reporters at the secretariat on Wednesday before entering the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Affairs, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq made the disclosure.

The veteran freedom fighter also said the decision was made to withdraw the state gallantry awards given to the four convicted killers shortly.

Of the four killers, Nur was awarded the title of Bir Bikram while Dalim was given Bir Uttam title and Rashed and Moslehuddin were awarded Bir Protik title for their contributions during the Liberation War in 1971.

The post-liberation war time government conferred the awards in 1973 and issued a gazette notification to this effect on December 15 of the same year.

In February this year, a probe body of Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) proposed the ministry to revoke the gallantry awards given to late president Ziaur Rahman and the killers of Bangabandhu and their patrons and sent the proposal to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry for final approval.

The High Court, earlier on December 15, also ordered the government to suspend the state gallantry awards given to four convicted killers of Bangabandhu.

Regarding the decision, without giving any deadline, Minister Mozammel said, "Whenever the gazette is issued, you will be informed."

Regarding revoking former military ruler Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award for the same reason, he said it's still under investigation whether he was involved in the killing or not.

A probe body is working on the matter. Once the sub-committee submits its report, necessary steps will be taken immediately, he said.

No action can be taken in such cases hurriedly. A sub-committee is working on the issue to determine the responsibility of the military ruler on Bangabnahdu's killing. In accordance with specific evidence, necessary steps will be taken, he added.

Former military ruler Ziaur Rahman was also awarded the Bir Uttam title for his contribution to the War of Liberation in 1971.








