Covid-19 positivity rate on the rise

The country witnessed 34 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,694, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The death rate stands at 1.58 per cent,As many as 1,988 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the number of people infected to 804,293, the release added. The day's infection rate stands at 9.81 per centBesides, 1,914 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours with a 92.51 per cent recovery rate,A total of 20,259 samples were tested at 509 labs across the country in the past 24 hours (till 8;00am on Wednesday).Of the 34 deaths, 21 were male while 13 female, the press release said, adding that three were in their 20s, five in their 40s, and eight in their 50s while 19 were above 60 years.Among the deceased, 11 died in Dhaka Division while five each in Khulna, Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions, 3 each in Sylhet and Rangpur and one in Barishal Division.The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 35,77,430 lives and infected 17,19,90,506 people across the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.As many as 15,45,08,157 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.