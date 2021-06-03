Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19 positivity rate on the rise

34 deaths, 1,988 infections in a day

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Staff Correspondent

People waiting in a long queue to undergo Covid-19 test at Mitford Hospital in the capital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People waiting in a long queue to undergo Covid-19 test at Mitford Hospital in the capital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country witnessed 34 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,694, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
 The death rate stands at 1.58 per cent,
As many as 1,988 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the number of people infected to 804,293, the release added. The day's infection rate stands at 9.81 per cent
Besides, 1,914 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours with a 92.51 per cent recovery rate,
A total of 20,259 samples were tested at 509 labs across the country in the past 24 hours (till 8;00am on Wednesday).
Of the 34 deaths, 21 were male while 13 female, the press release said, adding that three were in their 20s, five in their 40s, and eight in their 50s while 19 were above 60 years.
Among the deceased, 11 died in Dhaka Division while five each in Khulna, Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions, 3 each in Sylhet and Rangpur and one in Barishal Division.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was    reported on March 18 the same year.  
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 35,77,430 lives and infected 17,19,90,506 people across the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.
As many as 15,45,08,157 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhashanchar better than Cox’s Bazar camps: UNHCR
SC upholds HC verdict quashing proceedings against Falu
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
COP26 to help BD  having a ‘clean energy transition’
Suspend MC College principal, hostel super: HC
Refrain from making reckless comments on Khaleda: Fakhrul
Crimes in city climb due to corona crisis
Gallantry awards of 4 Bangabandhu killers cancelled


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft