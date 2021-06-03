Video
Lockdown to be imposed on Khulna, Rajshahi, Naogaon

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 306
Staff Correspondent

The district administrations of Rajshahi and Naogaon imposed strict restrictions on all night-time outdoor activities for next seven days from Thursday while the Khulna district administration decided to enforce partial restriction on three risky upazilas.
Only the emergency services including commodity markets and medicine shops, agricultural activities
- particularly mango trade - and online businesses have been exempted from the restrictions.
All other activities will remain suspended during the restriction.
The decisions were taken at separate meetings following repeated recommendations of the health department for lockdown to contain spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.
After a meeting of the district's coronavirus monitoring committee, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Abdul Jalil announced the restrictions.
He declared that all businesses and vehicular movement would remain suspended between 7pm and 8am every day until June 9. All shops, markets and restaurants will be closed but they can operate online activities following health rules.
In Naogaon, the restrictions will be imposed for 12 hours from 6pm.
All modes of transport and NGO activities will be suspended in Naogaon municipality and Niamatpur upazila, but local markets selling daily essentials can operate from 7am to 2:30pm.
The government offices and banks will operate according to government directives while private industries will operate following the health rules.
In both the districts, mango farmers and traders are allowed to operate, maintaining social distance.
Sadar, Khalishpur and Sonadanga of Khulna districts would be brought under strict restriction.
But, the markets and shops will remain closed during the restriction. Only commodity market and medicine shops will remain open during the period, according to the announcement of the local district administration.
The decision was taken in the meeting of district advisory committee to contain Covid-19 on Wednesday. The restriction will continue for a week starting from June 4.


