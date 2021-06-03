Tk 603,681cr budget for FY22 today

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is going to announce a national budget of Tk 603,681 crore for the upcoming 2021-22 Fiscal Year aiming at ensuring necessary services and supports for the country's people including improvement of livelihood and focusing on health sector development.

Along with improvement of livelihoods and health sector, the social safety measures would also get utmost importance. The government has been planning to ensure necessary support for everyone affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The 13th session (budget session) of the 11th parliament began on Wednesday at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban around 5:00pm amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the session.

As a Finance Minister, Mustafa Kamal will present his third budget in the Parliament in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while it would be the 13th consecutive budget of Sheikh Hasina led third consecutive governments after assuming office in 2009.

Before placing in parliament, the budget will be cleared at the Cabinet meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday.

According to sources the Finance Minister does not want to impose new tax burden. In fact, this year's budget session of parliament will be short. The incomes of both the people and government have decreased due to the Covid-19 outbreak. As a result, the revenue deficit has increased. Due to this a new record will be created in the budget deficit. And this time the Finance Minister will try to increase the reliance on foreign sources rather than domestic sources by changing the strategy to address that deficit. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is planning to increase revenue by expanding the tax net. the supply of money in the hands of the people, there will be efforts to attract investment in the private sector throughout the year.

The total development expenditure in the budget for this is Tk 237,078 crore. Of this, the size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) is estimated at Tk 225,324 crore. The total non-development expenditure is Tk 361,500 crore. About Tk 98,000 crore will be borrowed from foreign donor. The government will collect from Bank loan of Tk 76,452 crore.

According to sources, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted public life.

People are going to work daily despite knowing the risk of death in pursuit of livelihood. But for more than a year in a row, the coronavirus crisis has led to an extreme recession in trade and commerce. Number of people have become unemployed. Around Tk 2.50 crore people have been added to the list of the poor. In this situation, life and livelihood will get the most importance in the budget of 2021-22 fiscal year. Health care and employment are on the priority list. Special discounts are being announced for trade, investment and agriculture.

There will be a declaration of protection of domestic industry. The coverage of social security programmes will increase to benefit the poor. As the income of the people and the government has decreased due to the coronavirus outbreak, the budget will try to coordinate the means and the ways.

According to the government research institute Bangladesh Development Research Institute (BIDS), the Corona epidemic has pushed 1.64 crore people below the poverty line. Most of the new poor are unemployed due to coronavirus. Most of the macroeconomic indicators are in the negative territory. Revenue is also slow. As a result, the Finance Minister is planning to increase the amount of revenue collection without harming the people. He will also shed light on this issue in his budget speech.

Former caretaker government adviser and executive chairman of the research firm PPRC Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman said in the coronavirus outbreak we have lost everything. Life has stopped. Many people have lost their jobs. There are deaths every day. It is necessary to acknowledge the huge damage done to the country's economy.

The government will have to check on its own initiative how much damage has been done to any sector of the economy due to the impact of coronavirus in the last one year. In the light of this, a plan has to be taken to revive the economy in the budget of the next financial year. The plan that will be taken must be realistic. At the same time, to implement it, there must be a very strong monitoring system. "People need to be given job opportunities with the necessary health care," he said.







