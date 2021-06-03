BD always with Palestinians: PM  

Denouncing the recent Israeli attacks, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told Parliament that Bangladesh is always with the Palestinian people and will continue to extend all sorts of assistance

to them.

"We're always with Palestinian people. We did extend all sorts of assistance to them in the past, and are doing so today and will surely do that in the future," Hasina said.

The Prime Minister said this when she took part in the discussion on a condolence motion in the House.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion in the House in the beginning of the Budget Session of the 11th Parliament, aiming to express profound grief at the death of two sitting MPs

Abdul Matin Khasru and Aslamul Haque, one former minister, 11 ex-MPs, some noted dignitaries and those who lost lives to Coronavirus both at home and abroad, and in two recent waterway accidents in the country, and the latest Israelis attacks on Palestine and the cyclone Yaas.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the cruel attacks carried out by Israel. "What happened in Palestine is extremely inhumane. Children were crying and roaming around there, losing their parents. It can't be tolerated," she said.

It is truly sad that the young children were injured and subjected to torture while they lost their parents, Hasina said adding that Israel carried out the attacks on Palestine.

Coming down heavily on international organisations, Hasina said some international organisations had raised their voice for humanity many times in the past, but why were many of them silent this time? she questioned.

The Prime Minister sought the salvation of departed souls of those who were killed in the Israeli attacks. -UNB









