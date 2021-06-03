

JU gets new pro VC

On July 9, 2017, Professor Haque was appointed as the university treasurer. -UNB Professor Sheikh Mohammad Munjurul Haque has been appointed asthe new pro vice-chancellor (administration) of Jahangirnagar University.The Secondary and Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education announced the appointment on Tuesday.Professor Haque of the Geography and Environment department will take over from the outgoing pro vice-chancellor, Professor Md Amir Hossain of the Economics department.On July 9, 2017, Professor Haque was appointed as the university treasurer. -UNB