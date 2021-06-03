200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj

Chapainawabganj, June 2: As many as 196 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Chapainawabganj district, officials said on Wednesday morning.

Chapainawabganj Civil Surgeon Dr Zahid Nazrul Islam said that the samples of 364 people were tested for Covid. "Of them, the results of 196 people have emerged positive."

With this, a total of 2,033 people have been found infected with the virus in the district to date. Also, 37 people have so far died from Covid-19 in the district.

Meanwhile, the lockdown, which has been imposed in the country due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, continued for the ninth straight day in the district on Wednesday.

All vehicles stayed off the roads, though the restrictions were waived for ambulances, goods-laden vehicles and cars carrying patients to hospitals. Vehicular movement restrictions prevailed on Rajshahi-Naogaon border also.

On May 24, authorities in Chapainawabganj imposed a week-long lockdown to break the chain of Covid transmission.

On May 31, the local administration extended the lockdown in Chapainawabganj by one more week due to the worsening Covid-19 situation. -UNB





