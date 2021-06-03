Doarabazar-Laxmipur road: Like negotiating a landmine

Sunamganj, June 2: The road from Upazila Sadar to Laxmipur in Doarabazar upazila of Sunamganj is now a curse. This road is used by more than one lakh people from 80 villages of Laxmipur, Surma and Bogla unions of the upazila. This road is the only hope of these three unions to communicate with Upazila Sadar, District Sadar and Divisional Town. Besides, people of Banglabazar Union also use this road.

This road built by the Local Government Engineering Department has now become a choke point for commuters due to lack of repairs. The whole road is now impassable as it has been in dilapidated condition for years.

According to the locals living alongside the road, normal traffic is a long way off- now it has become risky to walk on the road.

Mamun Mia, a student at Doarabazar Government Degree College, said, "Our studies are being disrupted due to the dilapidated road. I have to spend extra car rental and time to go to college."

Pedestrians and passengers are constantly suffering while digging holes, mud and waterlogging all over the road. Accidents take place more or less every day. So, the Doarbazar-Laxmipur road is now a source of panic for pedestrians and passengers.

Sick people, medical treatment recipients, pregnant women and the elderly are frightened when they hear the name of this road. Everywhere you look on the road, you only see the dilapidated condition.

Mohammad Omar Gani, a resident of Baktarpur village in Laxmipur union, said, "We can't explain how much we have been suffering for years in traveling to the upazila headquarters. We are the residents of the enclave. Suffering does not leave us behind." -UNB









