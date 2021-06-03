Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Doarabazar-Laxmipur road: Like negotiating a landmine

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257

Sunamganj, June 2: The road from Upazila Sadar to Laxmipur in Doarabazar upazila of Sunamganj is now a curse. This road is used by more than one lakh people from 80 villages of Laxmipur, Surma and Bogla unions of the upazila. This road is the only hope of these three unions to communicate with Upazila Sadar, District Sadar and Divisional Town. Besides, people of Banglabazar Union also use this road.
 This road built by the Local Government Engineering Department has now become a choke point for commuters due to lack of repairs. The whole road is now impassable as it has been in dilapidated condition for years.
 According to the locals living alongside the road, normal traffic is a long way off- now it has become risky to walk on the road.
 Mamun Mia, a student at Doarabazar Government Degree College, said, "Our studies are being disrupted due to the dilapidated road. I have to spend extra car rental and time to go to college."
 Pedestrians and passengers are constantly suffering while digging holes, mud and waterlogging all over the road. Accidents take place more or less every day. So, the Doarbazar-Laxmipur road is now a source of panic for pedestrians and passengers.
 Sick people, medical treatment recipients, pregnant women and the elderly are frightened when they hear the name of this road. Everywhere you look on the road, you only see the dilapidated condition.
 Mohammad Omar Gani, a resident of Baktarpur village in Laxmipur union, said, "We can't explain how much we have been suffering for years in traveling to the upazila headquarters. We are the residents of the enclave. Suffering does not leave us behind."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JU gets new pro VC
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Doarabazar-Laxmipur road: Like negotiating a landmine
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Imdadul new VC of JnU
No relatives willing to become plaintiff in Sabira murder case
Skills of EI can enhance leadership quality, output at workplace, say speakers


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft