Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 313

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has sought stronger global support for refugee vaccinations in Asia, including Rohingyas who are living in Bangladesh.
In Cox's Bazar, where almost 900,000 Rohingyas are living in the single largest and most densely populated cluster of refugee camps in the world, the number of cases has increased considerably in the last two months, said the UN agency.
As of May 31, there have been over 1,188 cases confirmed among the refugee population, with more than half of these cases recorded in May alone, UNHCR said.
"Some refugees, including in Nepal, have already received their first vaccine dose with COVAX-provided supplies. Among the Rohingya refugees in the camps in Bangladesh, not a single vaccine has been administered yet given the scarcity of supplies in the country," said UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic in a regular briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.
The current delays in vaccine shipments, brought about by limited supplies to COVAX, mean that some of the world's most vulnerable people remain susceptible to the virus, said the spokesperson.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JU gets new pro VC
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Doarabazar-Laxmipur road: Like negotiating a landmine
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Imdadul new VC of JnU
No relatives willing to become plaintiff in Sabira murder case
Skills of EI can enhance leadership quality, output at workplace, say speakers


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft