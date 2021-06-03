

Dhaka’s waterlogging woe is back



Heavy rainfall left several parts of the city flooded in knee-deep to waist-deep water disrupting public movement. Day-labourers and office-bound people faced a massive set back during the rainfall as they left houses in the morning to look for works or attend offices.



Many were caught off-guard in the rain and got wet before they reached their workplaces or destinations. And not to mention, public and private vehicles also turned into victims of standing still every now and then resulting in traffic jams.



Our major cities have become a regular victim of this seasonal dilemma, mainly caused by decades of negligence and poorly coordinated action plans drawn by our city corporations to address water logging. Moreover, we have helplessly witnessed over the years, how most of the city's canals have been narrowed down by encroachers while choking by indiscriminate garbage dumping. The outcome has been the devastating for the clogging canals, causing debilitating flooding during heavy rainfall.



However, now that joint initiatives of our two city corporations, otherwise a set of long term plans to address Dhaka's water logging hitch has been taken; we are eagerly waiting for visible results.



There are around 39 canals in Dhaka so the task is rather challenging, but not impossible. According to the DSCC mayor, he has reportedly stated to give equal importance to recover lost canals from encroachers while cleaning up garbage from the canals. The city corporations have already started removing garbage from the canals, culverts and drains as part of the immediate plan. They are also taking stock of the pumps at different points to pump out rain water.



The point, however, before the monsoon sets in full swing, the two city corporations will have to act fast. The biggest challenge: The two corporations must work together under the integrated master plan and there has to be proper coordination and cooperation between the two. In addition, the two corporations must sensitise the people, especially those living near these canals to refrain from dumping waste into them.



In conclusion, Dhaka's water logging problem can be solved if all stakeholders act sincerely and responsibly. Apart from the city corporations doing their job, the city dwellers must also play their respective role helping to clear the clogged canals. Our law enforcers must also extend their support, fast-tracking the course of action to recover illegally encroached canals.



