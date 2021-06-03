Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Earthquake preparedness and awareness

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301

Dear Sir
Sudden earthquake is one of the natural disasters. Sylhet District has been hit by five earthquakes in a row recently, and people have been in a state of panic. It is true that there was no major damage in this mild earthquake but it is a warning for us.

Dhaka is one of the most densely populated cities in the world. A strong earthquake could cause 10 per cent of buildings to collapse in the capital Dhaka and two lakh people may die. Therefore, we need to take appropriate and effective measures before any earthquake occurs. Old and dangerous buildings have to be demolished, keeping in mind that houses do not collapse due to earthquakes. And new buildings need to be built in such a way that they can withstand any shock. The foundation of the building must be solid and perfect. As soon as the earthquake is felt, if you are in the house, you have to take shelter in the corner of the wall, under the hard bed or table.

The safest way is to stay outside under the open sky. However, stay away from buildings and power lines outside the house. The elevator should not be used when leaving the house, and the head should be covered with a pillow or a thick towel. Media has to raise awareness among people through strong publicity.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Earthquake preparedness and awareness
Why we need to democratize wealth
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Educational institutions must be reopened
What the post-pandemic recovery might look like


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft