Earthquake preparedness and awareness

Dear Sir

Sudden earthquake is one of the natural disasters. Sylhet District has been hit by five earthquakes in a row recently, and people have been in a state of panic. It is true that there was no major damage in this mild earthquake but it is a warning for us.



Dhaka is one of the most densely populated cities in the world. A strong earthquake could cause 10 per cent of buildings to collapse in the capital Dhaka and two lakh people may die. Therefore, we need to take appropriate and effective measures before any earthquake occurs. Old and dangerous buildings have to be demolished, keeping in mind that houses do not collapse due to earthquakes. And new buildings need to be built in such a way that they can withstand any shock. The foundation of the building must be solid and perfect. As soon as the earthquake is felt, if you are in the house, you have to take shelter in the corner of the wall, under the hard bed or table.



The safest way is to stay outside under the open sky. However, stay away from buildings and power lines outside the house. The elevator should not be used when leaving the house, and the head should be covered with a pillow or a thick towel. Media has to raise awareness among people through strong publicity.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka