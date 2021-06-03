

Israel’s political defeat to Hamas



According to Gaza's health ministry, 248 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes over the 11 days of the attack where 66 of them are children. Twelve people, including a child, have been killed in Israel. The United Nations says at least 10,000 people have been left homeless in Gaza.



Israel claims that it has unanimously accepted the ceasefire offer. And the country's defence minister tweeted claiming unprecedented military success. Hamas says Israel's ceasefire is a victory for the Palestinian people and a defeat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mosques in Gaza have declared victory over Israel.



But now the question is how effective will this ceasefire be? Although both sides have declared themselves victorious as a result of the war, the whole world is keeping an eye on how the gains and losses will be calculated and how this result will affect world politics.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prime minister was swung on May 10, the day the rocket attack began. He is now the caretaker Prime Minister after two consecutive elections. In a month's effort before the war, he failed to form a coalition government. He is also facing the threat of going to jail for his corruption if he loses the chair of prime minister.



Netanyahu's main opponent, Yair Lapid, has been vying for the PM's job since the election. Lapid was on the verge of forming the government in an alliance with Israel's Arab-majority party, Ra'am. Naturally, the formation of a government in Israel with the support of the Arabs will not be digested by the radical Jews.



The Arab and Muslim populations in Israel now make up about 20 per cent. They cannot join the Israeli army. They are also deprived of various civil rights. In the next 40 years, the number of Arab, Muslim and anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel will reach half of the total population. This huge number of citizens cannot be deprived of their rights in any democratic way.



Israel therefore cannot remain Zionist and democratic at the same time. As a result, no party has won a majority in four consecutive elections in two years. No sustainable coalition is being formed. To cover this failure of Israel as a state, they need war, they need politics of hatred. Prime Minister Netanyahu has therefore sacrificed innocent Palestinians to prevent his political collapse.



Hamas has been at the centre of Palestinian internal politics since the war. Hamas slogans are now being raised in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, 60 kilometres from Gaza. Hamas has proved to the Palestinians that they are ready to give their lives for Jerusalem. As a result, Hamas has so far controlled only Gaza, but now it has opened the way for Israeli-occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank.



The infiltration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli attack has provoked widespread reactions in the entire Muslim world. Although the Arab rulers of the Middle East have signed the 'Abraham Deal' with Israel, they are now under pressure to support the Palestinians.



But none of this is Hamas' biggest gain in this war. That is, Hamas has been able to dig a hole in social life inside Israel. Where Arabs and Jews used to walk together, they are now attacking each other there. The Zionists have come under fire from the Arabs in Israel itself. The threat of civil war is also being spoken there. A bigger headache for Netanyahu is now his country's growing opposition to Zionism than Hamas.



In the global context, Israel is in a strategic crisis too. Many of Israel's old friends, U.S. senators, have called them racist states. Longtime pro-Israel Democrat members of Congress have kept Israel at bay with yellow signals instead of green signals regarding the Gaza attack.



After this war, the global generation considers the Palestinian question very important. Not just politicians, but millions of followers, from star footballers to popular artists and fashion icons, have protested the attack on Palestine.



They have learned about Israel's police brutality and the bias of the judiciary on social media. The hashtag 'Free Palestine' has become popular with young people across Europe with the hashtags 'Me Too' and 'Black Lives Matter.



The consequences of all this have created a crisis of Israel's image in the world. The number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain has increased by six times this year. As a result, the Jewish community will surely face global criticism in every violence from now.



After the 11-day war, Israel's two main parties may fail to form a government. As a result, re-election may be held. Winning this election will be the lifeline of Netanyahu's political career. While Netanyahu himself has benefited from the current events, his allies are fearful and worried about its political repercussions. This was the most failed and pointless border war in the history of Israel.



However, as in 2014, the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire is not a full stop, but a comma. The ceasefire will be fragile unless Israeli aggression is stopped and justice is done for Palestine. The Palestinian leadership must make the right decision about the future after a moral victory in this war with the support of the huge public support of the world.

The writer is pursuing LLB

(Hons.) at Department of Law, University of Rajshahi







