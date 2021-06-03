

Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap



There is no reason to think that the Coronavirus will go away easily. For 15 long months students have been away from their educational institution; and this has started a kind of depression, instability, frustration and emotional turmoil among them. Students have suffered irreparable losses due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time and the teachers and the authorities concerned will have to face many challenges in the coming days to make up for this loss.



Online classes are being conducted to compensate the loss of the students, but the facilities are available in urban areas but not in rural areas. As a result, education inequality in urban areas and rural areas is becoming wider. Educational activities are being conducted through television and radio but it cannot be said for sure that 100 per cent of the students in the villages will be able to reap the benefits.



The government has a plan to open educational institutions if the Covid-19 virus infection rate falls below 5 per cent and the death rate falls further. But in recent times, Covid-19 virus infections have risen again and the death rate has risen slightly. So the big question now is what to do. In fact, Covid-19 virus infection is an ongoing issue and it will rise and fall again and again but it will not be eradicated easily. Hence, we must take effective steps to open educational institutions.



The government is thinking of opening educational institutions by ensuring vaccination of students. But it takes time to get the large number of students in the country vaccinated and for this, students must be vaccinated as soon as possible. Teachers also have to deal with various problems and challenges due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time.



There are a large number of kindergarten educational institutions in the country and the teachers of these institutions are deprived of their salaries and they are struggling for livelihood. Also, non-MPO teachers are in dire situation. They are also deprived of their salaries. The government has allocated some money for non-MPO teachers but the money given to them by the government is not enough for them. Teachers at many private universities and private educational institutions have had their salaries halved or even reduced, which is why teachers are living a miserable life.



Many teachers in private educational institutions have already quit their jobs and engaged themselves in various small professions and are passing hard days.



The virus is taking on a new shape every day, but if we do not find a way out, our education system will soon face a disaster. While urban students get some opportunities through online classes, rural students are said to be deprived of such opportunities, so the government should also consider whether the rural educational institutions can be opened earlier.



At the university level, a large number of students' Honors and Masters Examinations have been postponed and they have not been able to get the certificate due to this, which has prevented them from entering the job market. Unemployment is being created due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time. Recent surveys have shown that students have lost confidence in the online class, and they do not attend there spontaneously. Moreover, the attendance on online classes is also unsatisfactory and proper education is not ensured through online classes while there is no scope to establish a real relationship between students and teachers.



Research in Higher Education has now come to a standstill as such research has been suspended for a long time due to its long closure. Under these circumstances, the educational institution should be opened as much as possible to allow research. Educational institutions can be opened step by step and run on a limited scale, but strict medical guidelines must be followed. Higher education institutions can be opened earlier because the students in higher education institutions are fairly matured and they are aware of the hygiene rules so there should not be any challenge in opening higher education institutions.



Due to the closure of the educational institution for a long time, the students have passed their next class without any examination which has created a huge learning gap. There is also a tendency among students to take the auto promotion and they are moving away from the actual education day by day. Vaccination of students should get priority and the vaccination process can be carried out easily within the educational institution. Even before this, students had been vaccinated with different types of vaccines in their educational institutions by keeping the educational institutions open.



The government of Bangladesh has already shown great success and ability in tackling the spread of Covid-19, and it is time to reopen the educational institutions. Many may think that the basic education system can be carried on easily in the online class but there are some difficulties in that too. As children become accustomed to online classes, their mobile addiction is intensifying day by day and as a result, they are suffering from various health problems and their mental growth is also being hampered.



Except for the education sector of the country, the activities of other sectors are going on fairly. There is only stagnation in the education sector and we hope the government will take effective steps to remove it. Vaccination of students should be started as soon as possible and at the same time effective steps should be taken to open educational institutions as soon as possible.



The educational institutions have been passing an unprecedented condition for a long time. Despite the closure, the pandemic could not be prevented. In order to recover the education gap, it is necessary to open the educational institutions, even on a limited scale.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment











