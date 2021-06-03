

Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?



Let's take a moment to explain the reason behind this stance. In 2019, 1 lakh 26 thousand people died of tobacco consumption, according to the Bangladesh Cancer Society. The number has risen to 1 lakh 61 thousand, according to Global Tobacco Atlas 2020. The Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2017 shows that one third of the grown-up population is addicted to tobacco in Bangladesh. The death rate due to this addiction is also on the rise.



In a pandemic-stricken world, fighting with the second wave of coronavirus, World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised people to cease smoking in order to keep lungs healthy and active to fight the deadly virus. Unfortunately, Bangladesh is still one of the worst victims of tobacco consumption in the word.



The availability of tobacco products at a cheaper rate is the main reason behind the rampant tobacco consumption. Also, we have multi-tiered cigarette available in the market, and a complicated tax structure which attributes to this condition. A research institute, Tobacconomics, working under University of Illinois at Chicago conducted a research on tax structure of 170 countries and found out Bangladesh lags far behind in standard tax imposition on tobacco products.



However, introducing a tiered specific excise with uniform tax burden on all cigarette brands can help change the scenario. Countries like Philippines and Moldova had greatly been benefitted from such tax structure. Anti-tobacco practitioners suggest that imposing 65 per cent specific excise tax on the final retail price can reduce tobacco consumption.



Under this structure, retail price in lower tier should be Tk 50 for 10 sticks followed by Tk 32.50 as specific supplementary duty (SD). Retail price for 10 sticks in the medium tier should be Tk 70 and Tk 45.50 would be specific supplementary duty. Similarly, in high and premium tier retail price and supplementary duties for 10 sticks would be Tk 110 and T140 for specific duty Tk 71.50 and Tk 91 respectively.



In a word, the specific supplementary duty will be 65 per cent of final price in all tiers. A 15 per cent value added tax and 1 per cent health development surcharge will be applied to the final retail price of cigarettes in addition to the specific SD.



However, the tobacco industry often argues that tobacco companies pay a heavy tax to the government; and increasing tax might disrupt the flow of revenue. Addressing this argument, executive director of Tobacco Control Research said, the tobacco industry pays government two kinds of tax in three ways.



The first one is direct tax from their share of income, the second one is custom duty and the last one is Vat supplementary tax which is indirect tax. "They shoulder the consumers with custom duty as indirect tax. One of the leading tobacco companies paid government Tk 22 thousand 630 crores as tax in 2019. Among this only 1082 crore taka was income tax" he said.



The executive director of Tobacco Control Research also thinks, if we are to pay indirect tax to government then we can easily pay through some other products than investing on something as harmful like tobacco. If tax structure is reformed, according to him, it will desist 8 lakh youth from smoking and save lives of nearly 390,000 adults and 400,000 youth from premature death. It will encourage 1.1 million adults to stop smoking.





The communications officer of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids said, "Increasing tax in 2021-22 fiscal year will save lives and increase government revenue, which might come as financial aid in a pandemic stricken".



A study showed that imposing specific excise tax will help the government to earn additional 34 billion tax revenue. It might also help reducing the tobacco consumption to 14.1 per cent from current 15.1 per cent.

The writer is a journalist







