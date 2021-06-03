BANKING EVENT

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO SafiulAlam Khan Chowdhury, UCB Investment Ltd CEO Tanzim Alamgir and Shahjalal Islami Bank Deputy Managing Director Md. Akhter Hossain pays a courtesy visit to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam at his BSEC office, Dhaka on Wednesday. UCB Investment Ltd is the arranger of the issuance of the perpetual bonds of all the four banks.