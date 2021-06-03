

PBIL, LBIL appointed issue manage of Global Islami Bank

Syed Habib Hasnat,Managing Director of the Bank, Khandoker Raihan Ali, Chief Operating Officer of Prime Bank Investment Limited and Iftekhar Alam, Chief Executive Officer of LankaBangla Investments Limited have signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations this morning.

Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Head of Issue Management of Prime Bank Investment Limited H. A. Mamun, Chief Executive Officer of Lanka Bangla Securities Khandoker Saffat Reza, Head of Primary Market Services of Lanka Bangla Investments Limited Md. Khaled Hassan and other senior officials of respective organizations were present at the ceremony.







Global Islami Bank (GIB) has appointed Prime Bank Investment Ltd (PBIL) and Lanka Bangla Investments Ltd (LBIL) as its Issue Manager towards issuing shares for the general people through Initial Public Offering (IPO), says a press release.Syed Habib Hasnat,Managing Director of the Bank, Khandoker Raihan Ali, Chief Operating Officer of Prime Bank Investment Limited and Iftekhar Alam, Chief Executive Officer of LankaBangla Investments Limited have signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations this morning.Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Head of Issue Management of Prime Bank Investment Limited H. A. Mamun, Chief Executive Officer of Lanka Bangla Securities Khandoker Saffat Reza, Head of Primary Market Services of Lanka Bangla Investments Limited Md. Khaled Hassan and other senior officials of respective organizations were present at the ceremony.