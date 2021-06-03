Emirates to resume flights to Venice starting July 1

DUBAI, June 2: The airline will also increase services to Milan from 8 to 10 weekly flights in July.

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates on Monday announced it will resume flights between the emirate and Venice from July 1, initially offering three flights a week on the route, increasing trade and tourism connectivity between the UAE and Italy, and offering customers more travel options.

The airline will also increase services to Milan from 8 to 10 weekly flights in July. This will comprise a daily service on the Dubai-Milan-New York JFK route, and 3-weekly return flights between Dubai and Milan. Together with Emirates' five weekly flights to Rome and three weekly flights to Bologna, this will take the airline's total services to Italy to 21 weekly flights to four cities in July. Emirates will serve Venice, Milan, Rome and Bologna with its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates' expansion of flight services in Italy follows the start of "Covid-tested flight" arrangements, which allow its passengers to travel to Italy without quarantine on arrival.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, said: "We welcome the Covid-Tested flight arrangements and would like to thank the Italian and UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to ease and facilitate international travel. The UAE has a strong and longstanding relationship with Italy and the safe return of air connectivity will help boost mutual trade and tourism. As a global commercial hub, and home to people from more than 200 nations, Dubai and the UAE have spared no effort to keep communities safe from the pandemic - from our world-leading vaccination programme to our bio-safety protocols across all sectors including recreation and entertainment facilities, to schools, businesses and airports. We hope that more countries will consider similar arrangements to facilitate quarantine-free travel." -Khaleej Times

















