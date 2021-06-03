Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates to resume flights to Venice starting July 1

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

DUBAI, June 2: The airline will also increase services to Milan from 8 to 10 weekly flights in July.
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates on Monday announced it will resume flights between the emirate and Venice from July 1, initially offering three flights a week on the route, increasing trade and tourism connectivity between the UAE and Italy, and offering customers more travel options.
The airline will also increase services to Milan from 8 to 10 weekly flights in July. This will comprise a daily service on the Dubai-Milan-New York JFK route, and 3-weekly return flights between Dubai and Milan. Together with Emirates' five weekly flights to Rome and three weekly flights to Bologna, this will take the airline's total services to Italy to 21 weekly flights to four cities in July. Emirates will serve Venice, Milan, Rome and Bologna with its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
Emirates' expansion of flight services in Italy follows the start of "Covid-tested flight" arrangements, which allow its passengers to travel to Italy without quarantine on arrival.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, said: "We welcome the Covid-Tested flight arrangements and would like to thank the Italian and UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to ease and facilitate international travel. The UAE has a strong and longstanding relationship with Italy and the safe return of air connectivity will help boost mutual trade and tourism. As a global commercial hub, and home to people from more than 200 nations, Dubai and the UAE have spared no effort to keep communities safe from the pandemic - from our world-leading vaccination programme to our bio-safety protocols across all sectors including recreation and entertainment facilities, to schools, businesses and airports. We hope that more countries will consider similar arrangements to facilitate quarantine-free        travel."    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
PBIL, LBIL appointed issue manage of Global Islami Bank
Emirates to resume flights to Venice starting July 1
OPEC to boost oil output as economies recover, prices rise
Ship Recycling: Vessels continue to beach in Bangladesh
Talks to begin on Britain joining trans-Pacific trade pact
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Korea's business leaders call to release Samsung boss Lee


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft