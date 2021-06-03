Video
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:12 PM
OPEC to boost oil output as economies recover, prices rise

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

FRANKFURT, June 2: The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries plan to restore 2.1 million barrels per day of crude production, balancing fears that COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against surging energy needs in recovering economies.
Energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said recent market developments proved the agreement to gradually increase production, made in April and reconfirmed Tuesday, was "the right decision." There are still "clouds on the horizon" regarding the recovery and demand for energy, he said.
The cartel decided to stay the course decided at earlier meetings to raise production by 2.1 million barrels per day from May to July. The group plans to add back 350,000 barrels per day in June and 440,000 barrels per day in July. Saudi Arabia is also gradually adding back 1 million barrels in voluntary cuts it made above and beyond its group commitment.
The combined OPEC Plus grouping of members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members, chief among them Russia, is facing concerns renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in countries such as India, a major oil consumer, will hurt global demand and weigh on prices. Oil producing countries made drastic cuts to support prices during the worst of the pandemic slowdown in 2020 and must now judge how much additional oil the market needs as producers slowly add more production.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

