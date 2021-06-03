Australia's Cormann takes over as head of OECD

PARIS, June 2: Former Australian finance minister Mathias Cormann became head of the influential Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday to the dismay of environmental campaigners.

Cormann, whose nomination in March was celebrated as a diplomatic triumph in Australia, served as finance minister for seven years until late 2020 under right-wing governments.

"You can count on me to give it my absolute best as we work towards a better future, together," Cormann said at a handover ceremony at the Paris headquarters of the organisation, according to a statement.

His campaign for the position faced fierce resistance from top environmental groups who criticised his record in successive climate-sceptic Australian cabinets, notably under former prime minister Tony Abbott. -AFP





