

Minister Group celebrates 19th founding anniversary

Due to the raging corona pandemic, the celebration was held with limited number of staff, customers and vendors maintain health guidelines

Minister Group CFO Fakrul Islam, DED Md. Shah Alam; ED Golam Shahriar Kabir, heads of various departments, and some businessmen of the country were present at the event.

Minister Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj said: "Today we are very happy that we have successfully completed 19 years and the biggest contributor to this success is the visionary Prime Minister of Digital Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. Today, with Her help, we have been able to bring all kinds of products domestically. I want to express my gratitude towards her.

I also want to pay my respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation and the best Bengali of all time, and all the martyrs of the great liberation war.

"Shortly after establishment, we gained popularity as the best brand in the country and our staff has been working tirelessly to maintain that popularity even after a decade and a half" he added more.

The Chairman of the Minister Group added, "Moreover, this has been made possible by the sincerity of all the media, customers, and vendors. And the skilled staff of Minister who are working relentlessly to provide the desired service to all the customers and vendors. I am thankful to everyone."



