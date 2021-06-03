Mojo brings new drink Naga Mojo

One of the country's most popular carbonated beverage brand Mojo brings a completely new drink called "Naga Mojo," says a press release.

"Jhal IS ON" comes on the market with this tag line "Naga Mojo"

Akij Ventures Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Syed Alamgir said he was hopeful for the success of Naga Mojo.

"Mojo has always been recognized as a fusion brand in the market. It has always been Mojo's objective to give the consumers something new and provide the best possible product. Moja has introduced Naga Mojo for consumers with refined taste pallets who love versatility," he added.

















