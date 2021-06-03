Video
Evaly delivers Samsung products to 1 lakh families in 5 months

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Business Desk

Evaly delivers Samsung products to 1 lakh families in 5 months

Evaly delivers Samsung products to 1 lakh families in 5 months

The local e-commerce marketplace  Evaly.com.bd has delivered various types of consumer electronics products comprising-Samsung brand TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and ACs to at least one lakh households in the country in five months
The customers received Samsung's products in home- delivery by placing orders at home. Evaly and Fair Electronics, an authorized manufacturer and distributor of Samsung products in Bangladesh confirmed the information recently.
Evaly and Fair Electronics collaborate to deliver a wide range of Samsung brand, a South Korean-based technology company's products to consumers at affordable prices. As a result, Samsung announced the sale of products at attractive discounts for customers, says a press release.
Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evaly, said: "Evaly and Fair Electronics have been able to deliver at least one lakh units of products to the customers in the last five months."
Noting that Fair Electronics and Evaly together want to reach every household in the country, Mohammed Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Fair Group said, "In the last five months we have been able to deliver 1 lakh units of Samsung products to customers' doorstep through Evaly."
On the other hand, Kazi Nasir Uddin, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Fair Group, said: "Fair Electronics is expected to distribute Samsung products to every home in the country through Evaly at some time in the future."
Fair Group Director (Operations) Firoze Mohammad said: "We are working with the government to build a digital Bangladesh and we are happy to take part in the digitalization of Bangladesh through Samsung technology."
It's worth noting that Evaly and Fair Electronics had previously provided Samsung products to one lakh households across the country.


