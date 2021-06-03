Video
Thursday, 3 June, 2021
Business

G7 finance talks to seek corporate tax deal

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021

LONDON, June 2:  Group of Seven (G7) finance chiefs gather this week to hammer out an agreement on corporate tax harmonisation aimed at raising revenues as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Finance ministers descend on London Friday and Saturday, before a leaders' summit the following week that is to include US President Joe Biden.
Washington wants a minimum 15 per cent rate of corporate tax to prevent multinationals like tech giants from gaming the system to boost profits.
The G7 will also discuss the post-Covid recovery, climate change, and digital currency regulation.
Biden's tax proposal has so far won broad support and a "political agreement" could be unveiled this week, according to a European source.
"We are very close to concluding an international agreement" which will lead to "a revolution in international corporate taxation", said German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
France and Germany have backed the US initiative but Britain is on the fence, calling for a wider package of reforms to international taxation to target company incomes more broadly.
 "If the G7 countries all support (a deal on corporate tax), momentum will be hard to stop," said economics professor Jonathan Portes at King's College London.
He dismissed talk of opposition from low-tax nations such as Ireland, whose corporate tax rate at 12.5 per cent is one of the lowest in the world, attracting a clutch of tech giants including Facebook and Google.
"It's unlikely to be a viable or sensible strategy for these countries to defy a broad-based international consensus that includes all the major economies/vast majority of the EU," Portes told AFP.
Arun Advani, an assistant professor of economics at Warwick University, said a G7 deal would also curb the damaging international rush to slash taxes.
"This agreement … removes pointless competition based on 'tax arbitrage': attracting companies purely by reducing tax rates," Advani said.
Diego Iscaro, a senior European economist at economic data group IHS Markit, warned however that there was a "decent chance" that proposals made at the meeting "will be watered down in the future".    -AFP


