Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:11 PM
OPPO launches apps to exchange old devices for new

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Business Desk

The leading global smart device brand OPPO has launched exciting exchange facilities for the smartphone aficionados and users on Wednesday through which they can swap specific models of OPPO handsets using apps and other approved
channels.
Using Swap apps, old phone users can exchange their phone with three models - F19 Pro, F19 & Reno5 - during the afore-mentioned period. The users can avail of this opportunity through the apps, all OPPO shops located all around the country, all Liverwire chain shops and all Pickaboo offline shops. To exchange your product through SWAP and know about the value of your handset, click on the following link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.swap.swap_ecommerce.
Along with exchange facility, the customers will enjoy additionally upto Tk 2500 extra cashback and enjoy buy back offer for 3 months (65% value back for F19 series), says a press release.
For the exchange, enthusiasts will just firstly visit SWAP apps to evaluate the value of their old smartphone. After evaluation, you can choose your preferred channel for exchange - OPPO outlets/Livewire outlet/Pickaboo.com outlet/online and visit the outlet. After proper firsthand checking of the handset and matching the final price with the apps, showroom manager will process the request. If you agree with the final price, then you can exchange the phone and buy a new OPPO smartphone go for disbursement of the amount.
Any customer interested in claiming this offer will submit a filled-in customer form along with his/her NID copy, a passport-size photo, and the screenshot of SWAP apps evaluation report.
For more details, visit @ OPPO Bangladesh's official Facebook page and
website.


