Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:11 PM
Walton declares 5-year guarantee for TV panels

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 268
Business Desk

Walton officials attend an event to declare

Bangladeshi brand Walton has extended its replacement guarantee for LED television panels up to five from the earlier four years.
On Tuesday, Walton declared the extension at a programe held at the conference hall of Walton Corporate Office.
According to the declaration, customers buying Walton LED or Smart TV from 32-inch and above sizes will get free replacement of the panel if any problem is found within five years of purchase.
Moreover, all Walton TVs have up to 5 years of free after-sales service with a 1-year replacement guarantee.
Walton television division CEO Mostafa Nahid Hossain said that the confidence of quality excellence in production is behind the extended replacement guarantee.
Customers would be benefitted by the guarantee given on panels as panels cost over 60 percent of the total TV price.
Walton incorporates technology panels with ISO Class Seven Dust Free Clean Room which provide viewers large viewing angles and high contrast pictures experience with great energy efficiency
Walton had been manufacturing a wide range of android 4k resolution smart, Bangla Voice Control Smart, Full HD, HD Smart and Basic LED Televisions for customers of all classes, professions and income.
Walton as a local brand reached global standard as it now exports 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled TVs in over 35 countries.
Walton's Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trades' Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, , Executive Director Uday Hakim, Walton TV's Product Manager Tanvir Mahmud Shuvo and were also present at the event.


