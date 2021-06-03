5pc instant rebate on bKash payment at pharmacies

Customers can now enjoy 5 per cent instant cashback on bKash payment for purchasing medicines and other medical supplies at 200 pharmacies across the country. During the campaign, a customer can avail a total cashback of 50 Taka per month and maximum 100 Taka in two months, says a press release.

Commencing on June 1, the offer will be valid till July 31, 2021. A customer can enjoy maximum cashback of 25 Taka per day and make two transactions per month. The offer will be available through payment by bKash app.

To make payment, customer can scan QR code directly at pharmacy by tapping on 'Scan QR' option of bKash app or go to 'Make Payment' icon of home screen and type the merchant number, then complete the transaction with payment amount and bKash PIN.

Details of the 5% cashback offer along with names and addresses of the pharmacies covered under this campaign can be found on the website https://www.bkash.com/offers_pharmacy.















