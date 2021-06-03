Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

5pc instant rebate on bKash payment at pharmacies

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Business Desk

Customers can now enjoy 5 per cent instant cashback on bKash payment for purchasing medicines and other medical supplies at 200 pharmacies across the country. During the campaign, a customer can avail a total cashback of 50 Taka per month and maximum 100 Taka in two months, says a press release.
Commencing on June 1, the offer will be valid till July 31, 2021. A customer can enjoy maximum cashback of 25 Taka per day and make two transactions per month. The offer will be available through payment by bKash app.
To make payment, customer can scan QR code directly at pharmacy by tapping on 'Scan QR' option of bKash app or go to 'Make Payment' icon of home screen and type the merchant number, then complete the transaction with payment amount and bKash PIN.
Details of the 5% cashback offer along with names and addresses of the pharmacies covered under this campaign can be found on the website https://www.bkash.com/offers_pharmacy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
PBIL, LBIL appointed issue manage of Global Islami Bank
Emirates to resume flights to Venice starting July 1
OPEC to boost oil output as economies recover, prices rise
Ship Recycling: Vessels continue to beach in Bangladesh
Talks to begin on Britain joining trans-Pacific trade pact
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Korea's business leaders call to release Samsung boss Lee


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft