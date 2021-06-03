Video
EU agrees new tax transparency rules for multinationals

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

BRUSSELS, Jun 2: European Union member states and MEPs reached a deal on Tuesday on tougher tax transparency measures for multinationals as international pressure grows for greater scrutiny of major companies.
The directive will apply to multinational companies with an annual turnover of more than 750 million euros ($915 billion).
They will be required to declare their profits, how many people they employ and how much tax they pay in each EU country where they operate -- as well as in countries on the EU's tax haven black list.
The deal was agreed by negotiators but still has to formally approved by MEPs at a full sitting of the EU parliament, and by the European Council.
But Portugal, which currently holds the six-monthly rotating chair of the European Council, hailed the obligation for public country-by-country reporting as a major step forward for tax justice.
Several political groups within the European Parliament including the Social Democrats and the Greens also welcomed the development.
Some campaigners for tax justice however said the measures did not go far enough.
The new agreement comes as US President Joe Biden is pushing the need for a 15-per cent minimum tax for multinationals back up the international agenda.
Biden's proposal is due to be discussed by finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations at a meeting on London on Friday.
The EU measures were first proposed in the wake of a series of international financial scandals revealed in major investigations such as LuxLeaks and the Panama Papers.    -AFP


