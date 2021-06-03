Stocks jumped up ahead of budget, DSEX hits 6,019 point

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Jumped up on Wednesday as the investors went on buying ahead of the budget for the next financial year, to be announced by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at the parliament this afternoon.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, jumped up by 25.67 points or 0.42 per cent to more than three years high at 6,019. In February 15, 2018, the DSEX hit 6,050.

Two other indices also edged higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 1.69 points to 2,195 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 0.44 point to 1,284 at the close of the trading.

The market capitalisation of the DSE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,052 billion, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,041 billion.

Market experts said the prime index surpassed the 6,000-point level again as investors put fresh funds on financial stocks amid budgetary expectations.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 22.87 billion, on the country's premier bourse, climbing further by 20 per cent over previous day's mark of Tk 19.03 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 367 issues traded, 164 advanced, 146 declined and 57 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 846 million changing hands, followed by Dutch-Bangla Bank (Tk 696 million), LankaBangla Finance (Tk 578 million), Global Insurance (Tk 490 million) and Rupali Insurance (Tk 411 million).

Global Insurance was the day's top gainer, posting 18.36 per cent gain following its corporate declaration while Social Islami Bank was the worst loser, losing 7.53 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 66 points to settle at 17,442 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 40 points to 10,513 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 138 advanced, 121 declined and 41 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 23.52 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 613 million.









