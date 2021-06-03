Mercantile Bank celebrates 22nd anniv, launches MBL Rainbow



Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam, MP along with Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Directors, inaugurating its mobile app-based banking service 'MBL Rainbow' at its 22nd anniversary at its Head Office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP inaugurated the programme by cutting cake. At the same time he officially launched 'MBL Rainbow' a mobile app-based banking service of Mercantile Bank, says a press release.

Customer can download the app from Google Play Store and Apple Store and they can enjoy required banking services from anywhere they wish using this app.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank delivered the welcome speech.

Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M. Amanullah, Md. Anwarul Haque, Dr. Gazi Mohammad Hasan Jamil, M A Khan Belal, A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Md. Abdul Hannan, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal and Dr. Md. Rezaul Kabir Directors; were present.

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP stating Bank's progress in all variables, says that Mercantile Bank has been established as a sustainable, reliable and customer friendly bank by its tremendous effort over two decades. He urges to provide techno-based and customer friendly banking services to ensure corporate governance in the coming days.

Bank's CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury says that Mercantile Bank introduces 'MBL Rainbow' to facilitate the banking services considering customer convenience. He expresses his farm belief that Bank's digital banking initiative will enhance the customer satisfaction and widen up the banking network. Customer can enjoy the banking facilities like Bank Account Open, Fund Transfer, Utility Bill Pay etc.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Gaus-Ul-Wara Md. Mortaza, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors and other senior officials of the Bank were also present in the ceremony.

















