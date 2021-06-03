Video
Turkish envoy, FBCCI head seek boosting bilateral trade

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292
Business Correspondent

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan (right) meets FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI Icon, at Motijheel in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan (right) meets FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI Icon, at Motijheel in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan paid a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI Icon at Motijheel in Dhaka on Wednesday.
In the meeting they both expressed their interest to increase the volume of bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Turkey.
The FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) president citing the historical links and cordial relations between the two brotherly Muslim countries, requested the Turkish government to sign preferential trade agreement (PTA) and Free trade Agreement (FTA) with Bangladesh.
They agreed that Turkey and Bangladesh have numerous potential products that have good demand in both countries. Smoother trade can complement the growth of export and import of the two countries utilizing their comparative advantages.
Jashim Uddin also appreciating Turkey's diversified trade with different countries, requested the Ambassador to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) where Bangladesh may offer a dedicated economic zone for the Turkish investors.  He said Turkey can share its expertise in construction and tourism and invest for the developments of tourism infrastructures in Bangladesh.
Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan said, Bangladesh and Turkey can negotiate on tariff on the next Turkey Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission meeting.
He said Turkish businessmen are keen to invest in Bangladesh. Construction, food processing technology and equipments, pharmaceuticals, medical tourism, medical equipments ICT, software development, startup development, leather, jute are some of the highly prospective areas for joint partnership. He requested FBCCI to engage with DEIK to identify more sectors and businessmen and arrange B2B meetings on the platform of Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council.
Both parties agreed to have exchange of visits between the traders of the two countries when the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic subsides.
Senior Vice-President of FBCCI Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice-Presidents M.A Momen, Md. Amin Helaly,  Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Salahuddin Alamgir and M. A Razzak Khan, Director Mohammed Bazlur Rahman and the FBCCI CEO Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting.


