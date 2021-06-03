Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Family of Baul Shah Abdul Karim get back land after 56 yrs

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the land with signboard, handed over to the family of Baul King Shah Abdul Karim. photo: observer

The photo shows the land with signboard, handed over to the family of Baul King Shah Abdul Karim. photo: observer

SYLHET, June 2: The family of Ekushey Padak-awarded Baul King Shah Abdul Karim has got back possession of 2-acre and 11-decimal land in Jalalpur recently after 56 years.  
 Abdul Karim did not get possession of the land in his lifetime due to obstruction by an influential quarter in the area.
On May 25, local administration and law-enforcing agency came forward and demarcated the land.
Later, the land was jointly handed over to Shah Nur Jalal, son of the Baul, by Derai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmudur Rahman Mamun and Municipal Mayor Biswajit Roy.
On the day, the UNO went to Ujandhal Village with dignitaries of the upazila. In his presence, Shah Nur Jalal, and others surveyed the land.
In the afternoon, the UNO explained the land measurement. Later a signboard reading the legal ownership was hanged on the land.
Among others, Upazila Awami League Senior Vice-President Advocate Suhel Ahmed and Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Shariful Alam were present at that time.
Shah Nur Jalal recently applied to the administration seeking help in getting possession of the land. Following his application, the administration took an action in this connection.
Upazila administration has given the land possession in the presence of civil society representatives, politicians, and journalists on May 25.
Nur Jalal  said, 56 years back,  the government settled the land in Jalalpur area on his father's name; but for a long time, the land was occupied by an influential quarter; it could not be possessed  during his father's lifetime.
He further said, "I was not able to possess the land even after getting the settlement paper and paying regular rent. My father would be very happy to see this day."
UNO  said, Baul King Shah Abdul Karim was not only a resident of Derai but also pride of Bangladesh; the government has given him the land after evaluating his reputation.  
Municipal Mayor Biswajit Roy said, "Baul Shah Abdul Karim has introduced us to the whole world. It is our moral duty to support his family."
Shah Abdul Karim's house is in Ujandhal Village at Taral Union in Derai Upazila. His favourite river Kalni flows beside his village.
Baul Karim had no land of his own. In 1964, the administration had given him the land piece. It was recorded on his name.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family of Baul Shah Abdul Karim get back land after 56 yrs
32 held on different charges in 4 dists
Seven passport brokers nabbed in Cumilla
Villagers demand sustainable embankment in Pirojpur
Three found dead in three districts
10 journos get aid in Bagerhat
Freelancer ‘kills self’ for lack of food
Gazipur CS office organised a journalist orientation on Wednesday


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft