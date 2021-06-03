Family of Baul Shah Abdul Karim get back land after 56 yrs



The photo shows the land with signboard, handed over to the family of Baul King Shah Abdul Karim. photo: observer

Abdul Karim did not get possession of the land in his lifetime due to obstruction by an influential quarter in the area.

On May 25, local administration and law-enforcing agency came forward and demarcated the land.

Later, the land was jointly handed over to Shah Nur Jalal, son of the Baul, by Derai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmudur Rahman Mamun and Municipal Mayor Biswajit Roy.

On the day, the UNO went to Ujandhal Village with dignitaries of the upazila. In his presence, Shah Nur Jalal, and others surveyed the land.

In the afternoon, the UNO explained the land measurement. Later a signboard reading the legal ownership was hanged on the land.

Among others, Upazila Awami League Senior Vice-President Advocate Suhel Ahmed and Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Shariful Alam were present at that time.

Shah Nur Jalal recently applied to the administration seeking help in getting possession of the land. Following his application, the administration took an action in this connection.

Upazila administration has given the land possession in the presence of civil society representatives, politicians, and journalists on May 25.

Nur Jalal said, 56 years back, the government settled the land in Jalalpur area on his father's name; but for a long time, the land was occupied by an influential quarter; it could not be possessed during his father's lifetime.

He further said, "I was not able to possess the land even after getting the settlement paper and paying regular rent. My father would be very happy to see this day."

UNO said, Baul King Shah Abdul Karim was not only a resident of Derai but also pride of Bangladesh; the government has given him the land after evaluating his reputation.

Municipal Mayor Biswajit Roy said, "Baul Shah Abdul Karim has introduced us to the whole world. It is our moral duty to support his family."

Shah Abdul Karim's house is in Ujandhal Village at Taral Union in Derai Upazila. His favourite river Kalni flows beside his village.

