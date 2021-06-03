32 held on different charges in 4 dists

A total of 32 people including 24 Rohingyas have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, recently.

RAJSHAHI: Three people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in five days.

Police on Monday detained a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver and recovered Tk 2.94 lakh stolen from a bank official at Rajpara Police Station (PS) area in the city.

Detained Md Anwar Hossain, 32, allegedly stole the money.

Abu Kalam Siddique, commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), confirmed the matter through a press briefing held at his office in the afternoon.

He said bank official Muqtadir Ahmed was going to Bhadra by the auto-rickshaw from Rajpara area around 7:00am on Sunday. He had a bag containing Tk 2.94 lakh in cash, a mobile phone, office identity card and keys of his house and office.

When they reached Bhadra, Muqtadir went to a bus counter leaving the bag in the vehicle.

The driver drove away soon after he went to the counter.

As the bank official could not find the driver anywhere in the area, he lodged a general diary with Boalia Model Police Station, said Abu Kalam.

A cyber crime unit under the RMP identified the driver through CCTV footage collected from the scene.

Later, the unit members detained him from Dingadoba intersection and recovered the cash from his house at Mahishbathan area, under Rajpara PS, the RMP official added.

In separate drives, two people were arrested in Puthia and Charghat upazilas of the district on Thursday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with a firearm and ammunition in Puthia Upazila at night.

The arrested person is Russel Islam, 22, son of Jamrul Islam, a resident of Helalpur Village in Bagha Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Baliaghati area at around 8:30pm and arrested Russel.

RAB members also recovered a pistol, two magazines and four rounds of bullets from his possession during the drive.

The arrested has been involved in firearms trading in the area for long.

On the other hand, a man has been detained in Charghat Upazila of the district on Thursday night for allegedly making spurious honey.

The detained person is identified as Abdul Alim, 35, a resident of Baladia Village in the upazila.

On information, a team of the law enforcers raided the factory in his house at night and arrested him along with 400 litres of adulterated honey and 28 drums.

NARAYANGANJ: RAB members have detained four people on charge of collecting extortion from good-laden transports in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Md Abdul Hamid, 70, Md Majbar Rahman, 77, Md Badal Sheikh, 58, and Md Jasim Uddin, 52. They are members of an influential syndicate of extortion.

A press release, signed by the RAB-11 official ASP Md Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, confirmed the matter on Monday.

ASP Jasim said the syndicate has long been collecting extortion Tk 50 to 70 from each transport. On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there on Sunday afternoon and caught the four red-handed.

CHATTOGRAM: Police with the help of locals detained fourteen Rohingyas in Sandwip Upazila of the district on Sunday morning when they were fleeing from Bhasan Char in Noakhali.

Police sources said the Rohingyas came to Sandwip coast by boat from Bhasanchar Rohingya Camp on Saturday evening through the brokers.

Later, they fled from Bhasan Char by boat and landed in Sarikait Union in the upazila. At that time, locals caught them.

Sarikait Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mizanur Rahman kept them in his custody at night.

They were handed over to police by the UP chairman on Sunday morning.

Sandwip PS OC Bashir Ahmed Khan said the Rohingyas were detained from the river bank of Maitbhanga Union and brought to the PS.

COX'S BAZAR: A total of 11 people including 10 Rohingyas have been detained on different charges in Teknaf and Ukhia upazilas of the district in two days.

A woman was held with a foreign pistol and bullets in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Detained Sabina Yasmin, 27, is the wife of Sarwar, a resident of Uttar Lambari area under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Teknaf Model PS OC Md Hafizur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided her house at around 10pm and detained her along with a foreign pistol, seven rounds of bullet.

Sarwar, husband of the arrested, has been smuggling yaba tablets using sea routes in the name of fishing for long.

On the other hand, ten Rohingyas, who fled Bhasan Char, have been detained in Kutupalong Camp in Ukhia Upazila of the district.

Enayet Ullah and Kefayet Ullah along with their families were held in the camp on Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Naimul Haque, commander of APBn-14, said they fled Bhasan Char on May 8 through a broker. They first took shelter at a place in Noakhali and later, came to Kutupalong Camp.

Before going to Bhasan Char, they were residents at the camp.





