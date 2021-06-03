Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Seven passport brokers nabbed in Cumilla

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, June 2: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in two drives, arrested seven active members of the passport brokers' gang in the city on Tuesday.
The arrested people are: Jasim Uddin, 25, of Dakshin Tetabhumi Village in Brahmanpara Upazila; Niaz Morshed Pallab, 23, of Noapara Village in Adarsa Sadar Upazila; Kazi Abu Al Ferdous, 55, of Alipur Village, Shahabuddin, 50, of Batakandi Village in Titas Upazila; Monirul Islam, 30, of Bhaisher Village in Debidwar Upazila; and Ratan Chandra, 38, of Manoharpur area, and Golam Sarwar, 38, of Shasnagachha area in Cumilla City.
RAB-11 CPC-2 Cumilla Camp Commander Major Talukder Nazmus Shakib
Said, on information, a team of the elite force conducted two drives in Noapara and Shasnagachha areas at noon, and arrested them.
A total of 103 passports, passport-related documents, personal delivery slips of passports, fake seals and Tk 3,77,800 cash have also been seized during the drive.
The arrested confessed their involvement in passport forgery in the city for long during primary       interrogation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family of Baul Shah Abdul Karim get back land after 56 yrs
32 held on different charges in 4 dists
Seven passport brokers nabbed in Cumilla
Villagers demand sustainable embankment in Pirojpur
Three found dead in three districts
10 journos get aid in Bagerhat
Freelancer ‘kills self’ for lack of food
Gazipur CS office organised a journalist orientation on Wednesday


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft