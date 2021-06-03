Seven passport brokers nabbed in Cumilla

CUMILLA, June 2: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in two drives, arrested seven active members of the passport brokers' gang in the city on Tuesday.

The arrested people are: Jasim Uddin, 25, of Dakshin Tetabhumi Village in Brahmanpara Upazila; Niaz Morshed Pallab, 23, of Noapara Village in Adarsa Sadar Upazila; Kazi Abu Al Ferdous, 55, of Alipur Village, Shahabuddin, 50, of Batakandi Village in Titas Upazila; Monirul Islam, 30, of Bhaisher Village in Debidwar Upazila; and Ratan Chandra, 38, of Manoharpur area, and Golam Sarwar, 38, of Shasnagachha area in Cumilla City.

RAB-11 CPC-2 Cumilla Camp Commander Major Talukder Nazmus Shakib

Said, on information, a team of the elite force conducted two drives in Noapara and Shasnagachha areas at noon, and arrested them.

A total of 103 passports, passport-related documents, personal delivery slips of passports, fake seals and Tk 3,77,800 cash have also been seized during the drive.

The arrested confessed their involvement in passport forgery in the city for long during primary interrogation.





