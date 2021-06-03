Villagers demand sustainable embankment in Pirojpur



A human chain was formed in Kalakhali Union under Pirojpur Sadar Upazila on Tuesday, with a demand of sustainable river protection embankment. photo: observer

Residents of six villages demanded immediate construction of 11 km embankment alongside the Kaliganga River in the union.

The speakers at the human chain said villagers are suffering from the threat of river erosion and water-logging problems during flood.

Kalakhali Union Juba Swechchashebak organised the human chain with its President Ranel Hawlader in the chair.

Kalakhali Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Didarul Islam Shemul and UP Member Harun Mia, among others, were also present at the programme.











