Three found dead in three districts

Three people including an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Patuakhali and Barishal, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from Durjoy Mor area in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mohiuddin Prabal, 18, a resident of Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi District. He was the son of Muchapur Union Parishad Chairman Hossain Bhuiyan in Raipura.

Police sources said Prabal went out of home with his motorcycle at around 12pm.

Later, his body was recovered from a shop in Durjoy Mor area at around 7pm. The shutter of the shop was locked during that time.

There were several stab marks on his body.

Narsingdi Raipura Police Station (PS) Official Deb Dulal Dey confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from a mango tree in Bauphal Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hasan, 18, son of Ajhar Hawlader, a resident of Uttar Shoula Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said neighbours found the body hanging from a mango tree adjacent to the house at early hours and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from Wazirpur Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Parimol Das, 70, son of late Gopinath Das, a resident of Laxmankati Village in Nesarabad Upazila of Pirojpur. He was a day-labourer.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at Laskarpur Primary School building in the upazila at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. Wazirpur PS OC Ziaul Ahsan confirmed the incident.







