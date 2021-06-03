10 journos get aid in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, June 2: A total of 10 journalists in the district have received Tk 11 lakh in cheque from Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust.

S M Mahfuzul Haque, joint secretary of Ministry of Information, handed over the cheque to the journalists at Bagerhat Press Club auditorium in the town on Tuesday.

Deputy Director of District Information Office Md Mehedi Hasan, Bagerhat Press Club President Nihar Ranjan Saha, General Secretary Abdul Baki Talukdar and former president ABM Mosharrof Hussain, among others, spoke on the occasion.





