Freelancer ‘kills self’ for lack of food

RAJSHAHI, June 2: A freelancer has committed suicide in his house at Boalia in the city on Monday night after giving a Facebook post citing shortage of food.

Deceased Md Anarul Islam Tutul, 35, was the chairman of Sonar Bangla Dream IT, an outsourcing company. He along with his wife and three children lived in a rented house in Sheikhpara area in the city.

Quoting the family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Police Station Nibaran Chandra Barman said Tutul used to go to sleep in morning and woke up lately. That is why family members could not sense the matter earlier.

They found the hanging body in his work room in the house at around 11am on Tuesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

He might have committed suicide by hanging himself sometimes of Monday night after failing to repay loans he took from others, the OC said.

On Monday night, Tutul posted a long Facebook status where he stated: "There have been food shortage in my house for the last three months. My wife has hardly been affording food for the family ... I can't stay anymore and I am leaving".

"I don't want to live anymore and increase my burden. Please help my family by providing a shelter, if possible" he also wrote in the Facebook post.

In the FB post, he also mentioned that the owner of a freelancing training centre in Dhaka owed Tk 17 lakh to him.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.



